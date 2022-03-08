HOUSTON (KIAH) Southwest Airlines will begin working on a $250 million terminal expansion at Hobby Airport.

The Texas-based airline will construct seven new gates at Hobby’s west concourse. The expansion could be great news for travelers who prefer flying out of Hobby.

The expansion will bring more flights and could be at a lower cost due to less of a demand. Six of the gates will be used exclusively by Southwest for domestic flights, while the seventh gate will be available for other carriers.

The city is providing $20 million for Southwest and the Houston Airport System to work on the design of new gates. Southwest Airlines also added that this expansion would address the current issues at Hobby like terminals being open after midnight.

Many changes are expected to come with air travel as COVID restrictions continue to ease. Masks are still required on airplanes and in airports until at least March 18th. The mandate could be extended then or end.