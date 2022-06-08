SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – In Southwick, the North, Middle and South Ponds will be treated Wednesday to control the growth of vegetation, that will force use restrictions over the next few days.

Drinking and cooking with the water, swimming in it, or using it for livestock and irrigation are all restricted starting Wednesday. Swimming can begin again Thursday.

Watering of Livestock can resume Friday, human drinking and cooking use can resume on Sunday and irrigation should wait until next Tuesday, June 14. There are no restrictions on boating and fishing.