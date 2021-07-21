Southwick residents feeling relieved after Carvana withdraws special permit



SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP)-Its a no to Carvana in Southwick.



The Southwick Planning Board voted to accept Carvana’s request to withdraw their special permit at Tuesday night’s public hearing, which was missing the Board of Selectmen.



“For them not showing up to one of the most important meetings in the town in the last 50 years, it kind of speaks for itself,” said Daniel Hess, Owner of Southwick Insurance Agency.



The group, “Save Southwick” quickly mobilized and in the end steered Carvana away from building a used car processing center in town, which would have been located on College highway.



This means at least for the time being residents can be assured that this land will not be use by Carvana, but they aren’t letting their guar down with some still feeling that they could come back.



“They could come back and apply in a month, a year, but like I said we need to acquire a zone change, said Pat Brzoska of Southwick.



With Carvana’s proposal falling through, residents hope their opinions will be taken into account when it comes to future economic development opportunities.



“We want to work with the selectmen, economic development commission to find out what does fit, and what is in our character of our town,” said Dianne Gale, a Southwick resident.



22News went to Southwick Town Hall Wednesday to speak with town leaders, but none were available to speak with us.