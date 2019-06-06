Southwick Police to continue search for missing man Friday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police departments assisted with the search for a missing man in the College Highway area Thursday night.

Police were unable to locate the man and suspended their search shortly after 9:30 p.m. The search is expected to resume Friday morning.

Southwick Police Sgt. Paul Miles told 22News they were called to the area of 249 College Highway for reports of a “despondent man” walking towards a wooded area around 3:30 p.m.

Sgt. Miles described the missing man as 57-years-old.

Southwick Police requested assistance from the Southwick Fire Department, State Police Airwing and the Longmeadow Police Department.