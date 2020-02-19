Southwick tests voting equipment ahead of Presidential Primary

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — Election officials in Massachusetts are testing their voting machine equipment in preparation for the presidential primary early voting next week.

Southwick’s Treasurer, Collector, and Clerk Michelle Hill spent much her day checking out new voting machines. Early voting has proven to be popular in Southwick.

Four years ago 2,200 voters voted early, which is nearly one-third of the towns registered voters. Massachusetts voters have five earl voting days beginning Monday.

“We’re looking to make sure the machines are functional,” said Hill. “The ballots are running through smoothly and checking them up against the cards that are inside the machine.”

Following the Presidential Primary on Super Tuesday, March 3, Southwick voters will return to the polls on March 31. Voters in the Third Hampden-Hampshire state senatorial District will choose between Democratic State Representative John Velis and Republican John Cain to succeed Westfield Mayor Don Humason who gave up his longtime senate seat.