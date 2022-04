(WWLP) – Two private space companies teaming up to send the first civilian visitors to the International Space Station from US soil Friday morning.

Private start-up Axiom Space organized the flight, which will be executed by SpaceX using their Dragon Crew Capsule and Falcon 9 rocket.

Four men will launch at 11:17 a.m. and spend eight days aboard the ISS. Axiom hopes it will be the first of many space tourism flights.