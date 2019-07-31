Spartanburg woman says 9 tarantulas were stolen from her porch

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors said they are in shock after a Spartanburg woman said she was a victim of porch pirates who stole a special delivery package from her front steps.

According to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Dept. incident report, the package taken from the woman’s front porch Sunday contained nine tarantulas.

7News got no answer Tuesday evening when a reporter knocked on the door at the home along Judd Street.

Sabrina Rice lives next door and she said she was shocked to hear it was a box of tarantulas that was swiped from her neighbor’s front porch.

“There’s always somebody out there talkin’ to her, but I would never think someone would steal something off somebody’s porch,” Rice said. “It’s a box full of spiders.”

Rice was surprised by the spiders but not so surprised that a theft happened on her block.

“Somebody took his stuff out of his air conditioner unit,” she said referring to her neighbor across the street.

According to the incident report, the woman expecting the spiders was set to receive the box at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Instead she got a notification that the FedEx shipment had been delivered a little over an hour earlier that morning.

When she went to get the package, she found it wasn’t on the porch.

Rice doesn’t think the porch pirates were after spiders.

“They probably were thinking they’re getting something electronic. Something they could sell or something they could just keep for them self,” she said.

The victim told deputies the spiders are worth about $1,000.

“That’s crazy. So what are you gonna do with a box full of spiders? What you gonna do with spiders?” Rice said.

The woman’s husband showed up while 7News was in the neighborhood and said they are following up with FedEx since he said the shipping slip clearly stated “must obtain signature at time of delivery.”

Anyone with information about the stolen box of spiders should call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.