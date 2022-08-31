BOSTON (WWLP) – During the seasons 2022 and 2023, Six Flags New England will present a diverse lineup of special events. A dining pass and membership program are also backed by popular demand at the park. Guests can enjoy returning favorites as well as new offerings all year long.

The following new events will be featured during the 2022/2023 seasons:

Coca-Cola® Dreamworld Experience — Weekends through September 5, Six Flags and Coca-Cola present the launch of a new multi-platform Dreamworld Arcade to help inspire park guests to discover the magic of dreaming through a whimsical digital experience. The experience, as well as Coca-Cola’s limited-edition Dreamworld beverage, will be available at the park during this event.

Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® — September 24 through November 6— The area's scariest and best Halloween event returns! including 200+ Fright Fest performers, over 20 terrifying shows and attractions, new haunts, live entertainment and a newly extended Fright Fest season.

Kid's Boo Fest —September 24 through November 6— For the little ghouls and ghosts, this daytime event is filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, trick-or-treat trails, hay maze and other not-so-scary experiences.

Oktoberfest —September 17 through October 30— This family-friendly German heritage festival will become a new fall tradition filled with authentic fare, and a large selection of seasonal craft lagers and beers from around the world.

Veterans Weekend —November 11 through November 13—A family-friendly event including patriotic music, patriotic apparel, entertainment, thrilling rides and more.

Spring Break — April 15 through April 23, 2023—A two week celebration (select days) including festive food, music, entertainment, activities for kids and thrilling coasters.

Cinco de Mayo —May 5 through May 7, 2023—Guests can move to the beat during this festive event featuring margaritas, delicious cuisine, salsa dancers, performers and more.

Kids Fest—June 17 through June 25, 2023— The tiniest thrill seekers can celebrate during this event designed for children and their families, including kid-friendly activities, entertainment, rides and more.

Dining is now available to Seasonal Pass and Membership holders with a re-launched dining program. There is a 3-hour window between meals with the Seasonal Dining Pass. The new Seasonal Dining Pass will be 10% off for those who purchase by September 5, 2022, as well as FREE drinks for the rest of the 2022 season.

Six Flags Season Pass program this year will include the following:

Season Pass:

Provides unlimited visits to Six Flags New England through 2022 and all next summer through Labor Day 2023 for only $69.99.

Gold Thrill Seeker Annual Membership:

Unlimited visits to Six Flags New England for one year, beginning on date of purchase

General parking

10% discount on food and retail items

One skip-the-line pass

Two specialty rate friend tickets

Only $6.99 per month after initial payment of $38.11

Platinum Thrill Seeker Annual Membership:

Unlimited visits to ALL Six Flags outdoor parks, including Hurricane Harbor, for one year beginning on date of purchase

General parking

15% discount on food and retail items

Two skip-the-line passes

Five specialty rate friend tickets

Only $9.99 per month after initial payment of $45.11; and

Diamond Thrill Seeker Annual Membership: