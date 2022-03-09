(WWLP) – Spectrum Internet doubled its speed in Charter serviceable towns in western Massachusetts from 100 to 200 megabits per second (Mbps).

New Spectrum Internet users will have access to the 200 Mbps speeds, current customers who have 100 Mbps will be upgraded in the upcoming weeks. The following towns include:

Belchertown

Chicopee

Easthampton

East Longmeadow

Hadley

Hampden

Ludlow

Southampton

Wilbraham

“Beginning today, we are doubling starting speeds for millions of customers, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand.

Those with Spectrum Internet have additional access to Spectrum mobile for internet connectivity at home and on the move.