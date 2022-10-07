WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver’s License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.

On Thursday, there were several reports of a silver Honda speeding north on Riverdale Street before heading onto East Elm Street. As the Honda approached a red light, it was unable to stop in time and collided with five cars near the 300 block of Riverdale Street. According to West Springfield Police, one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

MAP: Riverdale Street in West Springfield

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Jaecuan Charles Jenkins-Lewis from Springfield, was arrested after police seized a loaded Hi-Point 40 caliber handgun and ammunition. He is charged with the following:

Operating M/V with Suspended License

Operating M/V as to Endanger

Carrying Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID

Due to this accident, the tunnel under the North End Bridge Rotary contained backed-up traffic that was narrowed to one lane. Another accident then occurred in the tunnel. Police indicate that there were no serious injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital.

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

The West Springfield Fire Department assisted on Route 5 north as two lanes were closed during the investigation.