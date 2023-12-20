NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As consumers continue to cross off gifts on their lists many are choosing to buy right in their communities, with small shops seeing a welcome boom in business.

The Blue Marble, located in downtown Northampton has seen a steady stream of foot traffic this past week of last-minute gift buyers. The owner, Cathie Walz tells 22News, that this holiday season has been one of their busiest in years, with customers eager to find the perfect presents for their loved ones.

“The holidays are a majority of our sales in the year. We have had a consistent upswing these last few weeks,” said Walz. “We have extended hours at this point, so the longer hours the easier it is for people to come out.”

Adding, with the last holiday shopping rush of the season this weekend, she hopes sales will spike even higher. According to The National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million people will pick up last-minute gifts this Super Saturday.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.