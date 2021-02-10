Spirit of Springfield organized fundraiser for Bright Nights at Forest Park video producer who lost the battle with cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chris Thibault who filmed events for Spirit of Springfield passed away due to a battle with cancer and now the organization is raising money to help his family pay for the medical expenses.

The Spirit of Springfield has created a GoFundMe account to raise funds to help pay for the expensive medical bills that are left after Thibault passed away while battling cancer.

The money raised will also support his family as they navigate their future without him.

To donate visit GoFundMe and to learn more about Chris Thibault and his battle with cancer visit Living Our Script.

Thibault created Chris Teebo Films to tell stories about the people who were part of the Spirit of Springfield and would present his projects in the Bright Nights event at Forest Park.

He originally wanted to produce an advertisement for Bright Nights at Forest Park and brought that vision to life for the first time at Bright Nights 20th season in 2014.

Thibault also lent his support to many non-profit organizations and worked for many local and national companies including MassMutual, Baystate Health, Health New England, Big Y World Class Markets, Bay Path University, Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Mercedes Benz of Springfield.

His wife and kids tried to help Chris while fighting to live a cancer free life but the cancer spread to his lungs, ribs, hips and pelvic bone and he lost the battle at 38.