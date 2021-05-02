Spring allergy season is well underway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Allergy season is well underway in western Massachusetts, and whether or not you’ll see relief is all dependent on what you’re actually allergic to.

Even though pollen-levels change day-by-day depending on the temperature, wind, and rainfall, some allergens are more common at different times of the year compared to others.

In May we are currently dealing with tree pollen. Trees pollen from Birch, Maple, Oak, Hickory and Ash trees have been high. This week, when the temperatures are slightly cooler and its damp outside, pollen levels will be lower. When the temperatures start to warm back up and its dry outside, that’s when the pollen levels will be at their highest.

In early June grass pollen levels will start to rise and tree pollen will start to die down. Other allergens like ragweed and mold come later in the year, around the fall.