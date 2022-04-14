(WWLP) – Traditions of the upcoming spring holidays will be affected by inflation, as Easter falls on Sunday and Passover begins this Friday.

For Passover, dinner will be more expensive, price increases on kosher food products are outpacing inflation up by 15 percent over this time last year.

For Easter, people are saying they will be trying to reduce the cost of their celebrations this year. That has the forecast for Easter spending down by around a billion dollars from last year.

Traveling for both holidays will also be more expensive because of higher gas prices.



