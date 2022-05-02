EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is launching a month-long fundraising effort today to benefit restoration efforts at Old Town Hall.

The City Space “Spring Into Action” is a walk, run, hike, bike, or dance-a-thon, encouraging community members to get active to raise money. Participants can register for $30 on the city’s website.

From there, you can recruit friends and family to sponsor miles on your bike, running shoes, or dance floor.

All the money raised will go toward the restoration of Old Town Hall.