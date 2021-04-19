Spring training underway at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thoroughbreds at the Saratoga Race Course worked on their form Monday, while racing officials work on getting fans back in the stands. Training is taking place on the main track while renovations continue at the Oklahoma Training Track.

The horses can return to the Oklahoma Training Track at the beginning of May, and they’ll find a facility that will better withstand weather events, and will enhance safety for exercise riders and jockeys.

“[We are] replacing the surface layer and the base layer, which will lead to a more consistent, more even surface for these horses,” said NYRA Communications Director Pat McKenna, “as well as adding a safety rail for jockeys.”

While the thoroughbreds gear up to race, NYRA is preparing to let fans back in the stands, since Governor Cuomo has announced race tracks can allow spectators at 20 percent capacity.

“We’re incredibly optimistic that the capacity numbers will continue to increase as New Yorkers get vaccinated rapidly,” said McKenna.

If you’re looking to get back in the stands at the Saratoga Race Course, NYRA says they’re working on ticketing options, reviewing the guidelines from NYS, and figuring out how to do it equitably and fairly.