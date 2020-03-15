Spring weather outlook for Western Massachusetts is heating up

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — In the week ahead, we are looking at mostly close to normal temperatures with some wet weather here in Western Massachusetts. But what are we expecting for the last week of the month, and the next few months?

The week of the 22nd, temperatures will be slightly above normal, and we’re looking pretty wet too. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting more rainfall than normal for almost the entirety of the United States.

But what about April through June — or in other words — most of our spring, which technically starts this Thursday. Right now, the forecast for the next three months, overall, looks to continue the warmer-than-normal trend we’ve seen most of 2020 so far. It’s looking to be an especially hot spring for the southern states.

In terms of rainfall, the entire central and eastern United States are predicted to see slightly above-normal precipitation, with drier conditions out west.

This is an extremely early look, but the forecast for this coming summer, at least right now, is looking to be a hot one.