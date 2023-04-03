SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The City of Springfield has formally announced its 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan on Monday. There are 477 total capital improvement needs within the city, which the Capital Improvement Plan lists and details their estimated costs.

The projects are ranked by priority, and include upgrades to schools and municipal buildings, investments in public safety, and quality of life improvements.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News he’s especially proud of the plans to improve city schools and parks, “When it comes to neighborhood projects and parks, roadways, and safety projects, and then the non-sexy things that need to get done like roofs need to be done with public buildings, IT, and continued advancement in technology.”

The city develops a Capital Improvement Plan in February or March of each year. It’s important to note that not all the projects listed in the Capital Improvement Plan are guaranteed to receive funding.

The city has plans to seek federal and state funds for certain projects.