SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has announced funding for two housing rehabilitation programs mean to assist homeowners recovering from the covid-19 pandemic.

The Healthy Homes Program and Exterior Home Repair Program are both funded through $5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

The Healthy Homes program is meant for “Whole Home” rehab programs that correct all deficiencies that impact the health and safety of the home like lead abatement or trip and fall hazards.

The Exterior home repair program is limited to $40,000 per award and is meant to repair windows, porches, or siding.

Eligibility is based on the household size and relation to the Area Median Income or Federal Poverty guidelines.