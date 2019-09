SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Firefighters put out a car fire early Monday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that they were called to 55 Andrew Street at around 12:12AM on Monday.

When firefighters got there, they found a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was on fire. They safely put it out.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is trying to determine what caused the fire. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call them at (413) 787-6370.