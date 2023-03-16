SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Business Improvement District(also referred to as “BID”) held their annual meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting took place at the Sheraton Hotel, and Mayor Sarno was among those in attendance. The BID played a hand in the reopening reopening of an iconic Indian Motorcycle retail store at MGM.

22News spoke with Board Chair, Jim Hickson, to hear more about the organization’s focus, “And the bid is there to help clean the streets. The bid was very instrumental in putting lights on in front of MGM and down on worthington street, and just really improving the district that it represents.”

Jim Hickson says that a big part of this meeting was reviewing the last five years and establishing a plan for the next five years.