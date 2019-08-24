Springfield celebrates “Back to School” at Blunt Park

Thousands of parents and children filled Blunt Park in Springfield Saturday for the city’s annual “Back to School” celebration.

There was a free BBQ, meet and greets with law enforcement and the hampden county sheriff’s office, and free school supplies.



The Springfield School District handed out free backpacks to children at the back to school celebration Saturday. The backpack came with pencils, notebooks, and other school supplies. The purpose of this event was to get kids excited for the start of the school year.

“What we want to do is get parents supplies,” said Jennifer Sunderland, Springfield Public Schools Homeless Coordinator. “Its the kick off to a brand new year. People come in early, and they’re ready for the backpacks, and get some food and have a good time.”

The Cradles To Crayons organization donated all of the backpacks to the Springfield school district to help families in need.



“There are a lot of less fortunate people out there so its convenience for them to get bookbags for free,” said Tanairis Ortiz of Springfield.

22News spoke with parents and children at the event who said they are excited to see what the new school year brings.



“My children are really excited for the start of the school year,” said Lorenzo Gaines of Springfield. “They are super prepared they have backpacks, uniforms, they have everything that they need to be successful. I can’t wait to hear the report about their first day.”

Kids in Springfield will be back to school on Monday, August 26th.