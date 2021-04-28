Springfield Chamber Outlook 2021 conference focuses on economy recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce annual OUTLOOK Business and Legislative conference was held virtually Wednesday.

OUTLOOK 2021 looked a little different this year, with guest speakers and attendees participating via teleconferencing. The event usually draws hundreds of local and state legislators and business owners to downtown Springfield.

Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed outlined the legislative achievements and successes that helped residents and businesses during the pandemic. She spoke of the unique values of the region and how historically many industries contributed to the economy not just locally, but for the state and nation.

She, and other speakers as well, discussed how the pandemic has changed how companies do business, creating new models. The national health crisis also brought to the forefront the many disparities in race, healthcare, housing, education and economic opportunity.

“We will continue our fight to ensure fair and equitable access to healthcare, housing, transportation, childcare, early education, financial resources and beyond. Because we must bridge these divides and work together to move our economy forward,” said Creed.

Other guest speakers on the program were Baystate Health President Dr. Mark Keroack, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Assistant House Majority Leader Joseph Wagner, Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, and veteran journalist and White House correspondent Ann Compton.