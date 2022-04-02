SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Chef known for helping others during times of need continued his community service work Saturday.

Chef Kelly Dobbins, the owner of Iona’s Café and Grille in Indian Orchard, gave the children at the Springfield Boys and Girls Family Center on Acorn Street lessons Saturday in the art of grilling.

Chef Dobbins is known for last year’s food collection drive for men and women in military service. The Chef spoke of what motivates him to reach out and volunteer.

Kelly Dobbins explained, “Well, with so many things that are going on with COVID-19, a lot of people are passing away. So, let’s do something in the neighborhood, let’s partner up and do a big- a huge cookout. Let’s raise some money, that is where we are.

Chef Dobbins received an assist from, a fellow cook, Jimmy Mitchell, the retired dean of students at Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.