Springfield church celebrates five years of bringing peace to community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen people gathered outside of a church in Springfield on Monday night to celebrate five years of bringing peace to the community.

For the last five years, members of Foster Memorial Church in Sixteen Acres have been standing along Wilbraham road every Monday. They hold signs promoting peace, sing songs, and wave to people passing by.

Rain or shine, the group gathers every week for their peace waving ministry.

“We bought a peace pole, and it says ‘may peace prevail’ in English, Spanish, and Tibetan because we have a Tibetan Refugee child that we sponsor,” Barbara Schenk of Foster Memorial Church told 22News.

“We said what should we do now that we have a peace pole? And we said of course we’ll wave. So we’ve been out here every Monday ever since.”

The pastor told 22News they get a lot of honks and waves every Monday.