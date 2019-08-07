Springfield church holds remembrance for anniversary of Japanese atomic bombs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holy Cross Parish in Springfield held a remembrance event Tuesday night on the anniversary of the atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The bombs were dropped on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

The event, held in convention with greater Springfield nonviolence, is in its fifth year. It’s meant as a way to speak out against nuclear warfare.

The even brought together people of numerous faiths to read a radio play, depicting the events of the day the bombs were dropped.

“The phrase that is commonly used is mutually assured destruction, because if one country fires, and another country fires back, we can blow up the whole planet,” said Reverend Lauren Holm of Bethesda Lutheran Church and East Congregational Church.

“We really need to take a serious pause as we do each year on this anniversary, and say no, there are better ways for us to work through our differences.”

Observers of Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and the Unitarian faith all participated in Tuesday night’s reading.