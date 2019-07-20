Springfield church hosts 20th annual homeless charity event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat didn’t stop a local church from helping out their community on Saturday.

Progressive Community Baptist Church in Springfield hosted their twentieth homeless picnic called “Harvest 5000” in their church parking lot.

Reverend Joe C. Long Jr. told 22News that more than 275 people attended the event that had free food and clothing.

“Community is a part of our name and we want to be very visible, very active in the community. And I think if we do all of our part I’m a firm believer that none of us can do what all of us can do together,” Reverend Long Jr. said.

The church provided transportation from local shelters to and from their event. Organizers said that all the clothing that doesn’t get given away at the event is donated to local homeless organizations.

“I think it’s important for every church to be visible in their community,” said Reverend Long Jr.

The event also had children’s activities such as face painting, arts and crafts, and a bouncy house.

Church goers told 22News it takes months to plan the event. The event was originally held at Forest Park but organizers told 22News they moved it closer to the church to help the surrounding community.