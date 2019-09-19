Springfield city council continues to pursue new crosswalk on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Springfield City Council and DPW are at odds over whether a signalized crosswalk should be built in the area of State Street in front of The Springfield Library.

According to traffic data provided to the DPW, a crosswalk on State Street could increase traffic by 25 percent.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman said the area continues to be a safety hazard for pedestrians.

“If the DPW is uncomfortable with a HAWK something that has been implemented in many other locations, then what are they comfortable with in solving this problem, because the problem is not going away by doing nothing,” Lederman said.

In a letter addressed to Mayor Sarno and other city administrators, DPW Director Chris Cignoli added that a crosswalk at the location does not meet the necessary warrants for installation because it would not provide a safe enough passage for pedestrians.

Nationally-recognized engineer Charles Marohn worked with residents years ago when this issue was first raised.

In response to Cignoli’s letter, Marohn said there shouldn’t be an issue of it not meeting warrants. Lederman hopes that DPW and the city council can reach an agreement on making the road a safer place to cross.

“Certainly there have been many other areas where we have worked together and we want to work together on this issue and continued dialogue is the way to go.”