SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council will discuss an amendment to the Court Square Urban Renewal Plan, proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno Monday in a public hearing.

The amendment would expand the area included in the renewal plan to include 192 acres, which would cover most of the downtown area.

The expansion would add areas east of Chestnut Street, bordered by Lyman, Spring, and Pearl Streets.

It would also elevate the significance of many historic buildings within the area.

“Throughout the pandemic Springfield has kept its eye on the future and has been steadfast in positioning itself to be ready to respond to future economic development opportunities. This major plan amendment positions the City well in responding to developer interest an investment throughout the downtown. It also identifies the priorities for future public infrastructure investments to enhance pedestrian activity and enliven the streetscape – ‘we will continue to visionary,’” said Mayor Sarno.

Overall, the renewal plan prioritizes ground floor activation and emphasizes pedestrian-focused public infrastructure.

If passed, the Chairman of the Springfield Redevelopment Authority say this plan will be the blueprint for revitalization for the next 28 years. The public hearing begins at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.