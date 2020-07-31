Springfield city councilor asking for investigation into Eversource rate increases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield city councilor is asking the Department of Public Utilities to investigate Eversource Energy after residents complained about skyrocketing bills this month.

The 22News I-Team reported on these higher-than-normal bills on Thursday.

City Councilor Orlando Ramos said he received a complaint from an elderly Springfield resident last week who was specifically questioning her delivery charge.

The 22News I-Team also received complaints about delivery fees, and decided to investigate.

This is a copy of a July bill from a Ludlow resident. She told the I-Team that this is more than double what she paid in June.

An Eversource spokesperson told the I-Team that people are using more electricity working from home and cranking up the air conditioning. She also said, that electricity supply rate has gone down about 22 percent this summer for most customers.

“The cost of delivering power has gone up slightly with some mandated charges, such as the cost of energy efficiency programs and improving the electric grid. However, the decrease in the cost of power offsets the delivery increase,” according to Eversource.

However, Ramos doesn’t think this explanation is good enough.

“Their excuse for the rate hike does not make sense to me, and I believe it should be investigated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities,” said Ramos.

He plans to formally request an investigation in a letter to the DPU.

The Massachusetts’ Attorney General’s office told the I-Team that so far, they’ve received more than six complaints about Eversource billing since June 1st. The Department of Public Utilities’ Consumer Division told the I-Team they haven’t received any complaints against Eversource this month.

In Connecticut, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is instructing Eversource to suspend rate increases for customers there amid an ongoing investigation.