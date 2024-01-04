SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns arise in Springfield on Thursday as there is worry that certain ARPA funds remain undistributed, and the call for additional funding is gaining momentum.

The application period for receiving $1,400 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Household Direct Assistance Program concluded on January 15, 2023. Mayor Domenic Sarno, says those who were approved were sent an eligibility letter from Public Partnership, LLC followed by a Money Network Debit Card within 7-10 business days.

Those eligible for ARPA funds had to provide proof of residency and show documentation that the household was receiving some form of programmed assistance, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), unemployment benefits, etc.

However, Springfield City Councilor at Large, Trayce Whitfield, has raised concerns about some approved individuals being denied based on income guidelines and benefits they did not select on their applications. Additionally, some applications have gone missing, resulting in no payments or cards being issued. Whitfield adds that only 12,000 applicants were paid for, while 8,000 were denied.

“Disproportionately impacted folks aren’t getting the money while big corporations, and big businesses have been rewarded millions of dollars, and those that don’t live in the city of Springfield,” said Whitfield. “While we can’t even get our residents $1,400 payments, that’s not fair.”

Now that it’s a closed application process and the call center for the third-party administration, Public Partnerships LLC, closed on Tuesday, Whitfield says people don’t have anywhere to go for help and assistance. According to Whitfield, over 10,000 people still have yet to be serviced.

Whitfield also notes that the $12 million that had been allocated to help Springfield residents who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is not enough. Therefore, she is asking for an additional $11.5 million.

After Thursday night, Whitfield says she wants Mayor Sarno to look into other ARPA program funds, that haven’t been spent or omitted, and see if they can be transferred to applicants.

Click here for more about the background Information for the American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

