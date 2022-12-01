SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announced on Wednesday that he’s running for Mayor of Springfield. As part of his announcement Hurst said a major driver for his candidacy was a desire to see Springfield grow into a quote, “First Class City.”

He is highlighting priorities like the civilian police commission, the city’s use of ARPA funding, and public transportation in Springfield.

22News spoke to Mayor Domenic Sarno hearing his response to Hurst’s candidacy, “As I’ve said previously, my intent is to run for re-election. I’ll make a formal announcement at the appropriate time.”

When asked about his thoughts on Hurst’s candidacy, Mayor Sarno had no further comment.

City residents will get the chance to choose who represents them in the Mayor’s office next year in November of 2023.