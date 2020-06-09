Springfield City Councilor to announce public safety recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is scheduled to announce public safety recommendations related to police accountability Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Councilor Ramos and other city councilors have been reviewing the Springfield Police Department’s “Use of Force” policy after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The news conference will be at the Springfield City Hall at 4:30. The following people will be in attendance: