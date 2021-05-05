Springfield City Library to expand internet access for residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Even though the buildings remain closed, the Springfield City Library is continuing efforts to provide access to learning for residents.

The Library will start circulating internet hotspots for people in the community that do not have internet access at home. Currently, there are only six hotspots available at the Central Library, Mason Square and Forest Park Branches.

Any Springfield resident can check one out with their library card after signing a borrower’s agreement; patrons under the age of 18 will need a guardian to sign. The hotspots can circulate for 14 days, fine-free, but will stop working after the designated timeframe and must be returned to the building it was originally borrowed from. The hotspots will come with instructions and library staff will be available to offer troubleshooting tips. Each hotspot supports up to 16 devices.

The hotspots are available through curbside pick-up. The Library hopes that a positive response to these devices will lead to an acquisition of many more for each of the branches. Call your neighborhood branch to request a hotspot or dial 413-263-6828, ext. 218.