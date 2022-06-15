SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of Springfield College’s athletics department, Dr. Craig Poisson announces Michael McClendon as the head men’s basketball coach and assistant professor of physical education at the college.

He served as the head men’s basketball coach at Middlesex County Community College for the past two years before coming to Springfield College.

“Coach McClendon’s holistic philosophy of coaching – and of life – along with his commitment to the development of the whole student fits both our teacher-coach model and Humanics Philosophy very well. Under his leadership, our student-athletes will be put in a position to thrive in all their pursuits, and I eagerly await Coach McClendon joining the community at the Birthplace of Basketball,” said Poisson.

McClendon spent four years as the head junior varsity coach and the assistant head varsity coach at the College of Mount Saint Vincent before joining Middlesex County.

In addition to serving as an assistant coach at Felician College in Division II, he also served as an assistant coach at Raritan Valley Community, St. Paul’s Prep, and Absegami High School. McClendon has also served as director of Pure Basketball, an AAU program.

McClendon is a native of New Jersey, who played two seasons at both Atlantic Cape College and Wesley College. In addition to his degree in Athletic Administration and Coaching from Concordia University-Irvine, he also earned his Bachelor’s from Caldwell College.



“First I would like to thank Director of Athletics, Dr. Craig Poisson, search committee co-chairs Naomi Graves and Brian Magoffin, and the entire search committee for the great opportunity to lead the Springfield College men’s basketball program. They truly made me feel welcomed and understood the vision I have for our student-athletes on and off the court. I would also like to thank Dr. Sue Guyer for believing in my abilities to lead and teach our students in the classroom”, said McClendon. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be a part of the Springfield College family and community and I cannot wait to build on the legacy of the men’s basketball program that was put in place by previous coaches, most recently in Coach Charlie Brock. I look forward to working with not only our college community but also our neighboring communities through various civil engagements and community service, and my family and I cannot wait to call the Birthplace of Basketball our new home.”