Springfield College postpones commencement due to coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield College’s commencement has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Springfield College’s President, Mary-Beth Cooper, the school sent a survey to the seniors on Wednesday asking them to choose between a ceremony in August or October and will go with the majority option.

“In response to the coronavirus pandemic and with the uncertainty of how long it will impact large gatherings, it seems prudent to postpone. I know how important this event is for our students and their families, and for all of us. It is a culmination of hard work and deserves a celebration. We remain committed to holding a Commencement ceremony, and in true Springfield College spirit, we are asking our graduating seniors and their families for their input as we make the decision of identifying a new date.” Springfield College President Mary Beth A. Cooper

The commencement ceremonies were originally scheduled for the weekend of May 16-17. Cooper hopes to make an announcement about a new date by early April.