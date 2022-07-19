SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will open cooling centers Tuesday for the anticipated heat through the end of the week.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”

The City will have seven locations to help residents stay cool Tuesday through Friday. They will be open each day from 10 in the morning to six in the evening. Face coverings are required for the official cooling centers.

Cooling Center Sites are:

Site Address Day & Hours Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Myrtle Street Park 117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm South End Community Center 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105 Tuesday, July 19 – Friday, July 2210:00 am – 6:00 pm Cooling Center Sites.

In addition to these locations, residents can visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers, and the mall for a break from the sun.