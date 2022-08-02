SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has announced that in anticipation of the expected heat, cooling centers will be open Wednesday, August 3 through Friday, August 5.
Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days.”
For those wishing to enter one of the cooling centers, a mask advisory will apply.
Cooling Center Sites include:
|Site
|Address
|Day and Hours
|Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Senior Center in the North End
|310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Hungry Hill Senior Center
|773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Mason Square Library Community Room
|765 State Street, Springfield, MA 01109
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Myrtle Street Park
117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
|South End Community Center
|99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105
|Wednesday, August 3 – Friday, August 5
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Aside from cooling centers, residents can also visit neighborhood libraries, senior centers and malls to escape the heat.