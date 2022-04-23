SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people in Springfield are recognizing the need for protection against COVID-19.

An upsurge in vaccinations was apparent Saturday during the Caring Health Center’s traveling clinic in front of the Food Zone International Supermarket on Belmont Avenue.

Caring Health Center personnel are delighted with Saturday’s response, which tells them their message is getting through breaking down the barrier of reluctance.

Shamicka Jones, Clinical Director for COVID Response at the Caring Health Center, said, “A lot of people are on the fence. We are giving them what they need, just helping them be there in their journey to getting vaccinated or a booster.”

The Caring Health Center hopes to continue finding this high level of vaccination cooperation at its upcoming mobile sites. For a complete list of where and when vaccination clinics are scheduled.

This clinic, coming as another county in Western Massachusetts, has entered the ‘medium’ level of community risk according to the CDC. Now, both Hampshire and Berkshire counties are considered medium risk.