SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Creative City Collective hosted a hiring event at the MassMutual Center on Saturday. The goal of the hiring event was to educate people on how the creative sector can contribute to economic development and sustainability within the city.

The Collective brought in creative businesses within the community so people could explore possible jobs. 22News spoke with the Creative Director who explains why events like these are important.

“We need to have events like this in the city to feel good about about this region. We need to have events like this to showcase that we are still here, we’re breathing, we’re thriving, we’re living, and we’re figuring out how to build Springfield even better. It’s not just for the politicians to figure out, it’s not just for the major companies, but it’s the individuals, the creatives, small businesses, micro businesses that play a role in making Springfield an amazing place,” expressed Tiffany Allezia, Executive Director of Springfield Creative City Collective.

The hiring fair also featured speeches and panel discussions.