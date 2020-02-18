Springfield Democratic ward committees to hold caucuses for delegates to state convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Democratic City Committee (SDCC) has announced caucuses across the city to elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention.

The convention is being held May 30, 2020 in Lowell.

The city’s eight ward caucuses are as scheduled:

Ward 1

February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Emily Bill Park Field House

233 Franklin Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 2

March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Boland Elementary School

426 Armory Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 3

March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Joseph Gentile Housing Authority Community Room

85 William Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 4

February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Highland House Community Room

250 Oak Grove Avenue, Springfield, MA

Ward 5

March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Sixteen Acres Branch Library Community Room

1187 Parker Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 6

March 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM

Forest Park Library

380 Belmont Avenue, Springfield, MA

Ward 7

March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM

East Forest Park Library

136 Surrey Road, Springfield, MA

Ward 8

March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Indian Orchard Citizens Council Building

117 Main Street, Indian Orchard, MA