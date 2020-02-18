Breaking News
Springfield Democratic ward committees to hold caucuses for delegates to state convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Democratic City Committee (SDCC) has announced caucuses across the city to elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention.

The convention is being held May 30, 2020 in Lowell.

The city’s eight ward caucuses are as scheduled:

Ward 1
February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Emily Bill Park Field House
233 Franklin Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 2
March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Boland Elementary School
426 Armory Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 3
March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Joseph Gentile Housing Authority Community Room
85 William Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 4
February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Highland House Community Room
250 Oak Grove Avenue, Springfield, MA

Ward 5
March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Sixteen Acres Branch Library Community Room
1187 Parker Street, Springfield, MA

Ward 6
March 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Forest Park Library
380 Belmont Avenue, Springfield, MA

Ward 7
March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM
East Forest Park Library
136 Surrey Road, Springfield, MA

Ward 8
March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Indian Orchard Citizens Council Building
117 Main Street, Indian Orchard, MA

