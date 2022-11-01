SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new mattress recycling law begins Tuesday and the Springfield DPW is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pick-up operations.

Under this new state law, mattresses can only be recycled at approved locations by the DEP or residents can schedule an appointment for them to get picked up. All mattresses and box springs must be placed in plastic mattress bags, which can be found at Lowe’s, Home Depot.. and other retailers.

There will also be an additional cost for the collection and disposal of mattresses, but there will be no increase to the cost of a bulk sticker, which you can pick up at the city clerk’s office, city hall, or Big Y, for $8.