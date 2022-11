SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) In Springfield Wednesday night the Springfield Lodge of Elks held the annual Elks Veteran of the Year event where members honored Elmer Macmahon as Elk Veteran of the Year for 2022.

“The only reason we are here to be able to talk freely, to have the liberties that we have is because of the American Veteran. Remember the veteran, especially on Friday, because it really is a special day for us. said Macmahon at the event.

Veterans day is Friday, November 11.