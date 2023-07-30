SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Members of the Springfield Elks Lodge hosted a fundraiser for the region’s largest homeless shelter on Sunday. ‘Shelterfest’ featured local musical acts with proceeds going toward the ‘Friends of the Homeless’ program.

22News was able to talk to the founder of ‘Shelterfest’, John Cantalini, and he told us that he felt this was the best way for him to support the state’s homeless population, “I mean it’s been obvious what a need there is to finance people who are houseless. It’s been growing and growing, and it’s obvious to everybody. We talk about it but not a lot gets done typically. So I don’t do a lot for folks, and I thought well, this I can do. I can get music together, I can get a place.”

John said that last year’s inaugural ‘Shelterfest’ raised $11,000 for people in need of housing, a goal they hope to match or exceed this year.