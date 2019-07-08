Springfield Euclid Avenue homicide victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot and killed on Euclid Avenue in Springfield over the weekend has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 22-year-old Kahsir Thompson.

Leydon said Thompson was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the backyard of 147 Euclid Avenue on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the DA’s Murder Unit are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly shooting.