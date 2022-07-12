SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant award from Children’s Trust of Massachusetts totaling

$1.4 million per year for the next five years is to help thousands of families in Springfield. These families will continue to benefit from Square One’s Healthy Families program due to the grant award.

“Square One is proud to continue to provide this vital service to families throughout greater Springfield

and to serve as a model for other programs around the country,” says Melissa Blissett, Square One’s Vice

President of Family Support Services. “The program encapsulates our mission, and with the success we

have achieved since program inception in 2010, we are eager to continue the important work we have

been engaged in with parents, their children, and their extended families.”

“Our goal in everything we do is to position our children for success in school and beyond,” says Square

One President & CEO Dawn DiStefano. “In order to be successful in this goal, we know that we have to

focus on the whole family and the challenges endured by both children and their parents. Our Healthy

Families program enables us to take on this holistic approach to serving our community.”

From the time of pregnancy until the child is three, parents can enroll in the program. The participating families are assisted by Square One’s professionally trained home visitors and supervisors as they work to address the difficulties that parenthood can present, locate community resources, and support parents as they pursue personal objectives like finishing school or locating the ideal job.