SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at 7 Dana Street, Sunday morning.
According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, it appeared to be a reported car fire. There were no injuries.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
Courtesy of Springfield Fire and Emergency Services.
