SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire fighters worked to put out a fire Monday night caused by fireworks.

The incident occurred on Webster Street. No one was injured in the fire but five people are now without a home. They are being helped out by The Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the cause of this fire was from the illegal use of fireworks.

Fireworks are not legal in Massachusetts if you’re not a licensed professional. Anyone caught selling fireworks can land up to one year in jail with a fine of $100 to $1,000.