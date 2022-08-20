SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Crews work to put out a fire at 105 Alvord Street Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department’s Twitter page, all companies are operating at this time. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that a call was made to the Springfield Fire Department at around 7:00 AM this morning when neighbors reported seeing smoke. Piemonte said that this structure fire is believed to have started in the basement, and spread to the second floor.

One person self-evacuated from the home along with four cats and no injuries were reported. That person was offered Red Cross assistance but declined and will be staying with family. Springfield Arson and Bomb squad are investigating the cause of the fire.