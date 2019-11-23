Springfield Fire Department working to put out Yale St. house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Departments have just gotten a fire under control on Yale Street.

At its peak, the fire had fully involved the first two floors of the residence at 125 Yale Street in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tatro told 22News heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived at the two and a half story wooden structure.

No one officially lives in the house at this time. Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

22News will bring you updates on this breaking news as we get them